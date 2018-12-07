Briggs & Stratton (BGG) versus Mosenergo (AOMOY) Head-To-Head Review

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) and Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Mosenergo pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share. Briggs & Stratton pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Briggs & Stratton has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Briggs & Stratton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Briggs & Stratton and Mosenergo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton 0 4 1 0 2.20 Mosenergo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Briggs & Stratton currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.18%.

Profitability

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Mosenergo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton -2.04% 8.46% 3.00% Mosenergo 13.47% 10.86% 8.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mosenergo shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosenergo has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Mosenergo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton $1.88 billion 0.32 -$11.32 million $1.29 10.88 Mosenergo $3.36 billion 0.00 $425.21 million N/A N/A

Mosenergo has higher revenue and earnings than Briggs & Stratton.

Summary

Mosenergo beats Briggs & Stratton on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. This segment's products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications, such as portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. It also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. This segment primarily sells commercial engines under the Vanguard brand. The Products segment primarily provides a line of lawn and garden power equipment, turf care products, portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution comprising consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, independent dealers and distributors, and online merchants under its own brands that include the Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands, which comprise Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Mosenergo Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity. It is also involved in the production, transmission, and distribution of heat and hot water; provision of repair and reconstruction services, as well as rental and maintenance services; and sale of feed water. In addition, the company provides design and construction management services. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo was founded in 1886 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo is a subsidiary of Gazprom Energoholding LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.