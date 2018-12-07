Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Societe Generale set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

