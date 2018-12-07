BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.62 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,038 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 45,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 830,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 44.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $18,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,008 shares of company stock worth $3,784,036. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $140.14 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $159.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

