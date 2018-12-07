BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,535 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 60,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,666,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 100,561 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 60.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,138,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.08, for a total value of $2,577,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $90,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,467.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,672 shares of company stock worth $7,896,968 in the last 90 days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

VEEV stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

