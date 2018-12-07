BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,007 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,360,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,313,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,296 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,115,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,138,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,659,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,087,000 after purchasing an additional 879,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,932,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Chairman Rodger A. Lawson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.26 per share, with a total value of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,130.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.27 per share, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,222.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,668 shares of company stock worth $1,685,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

