Broadcom (AVGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Charter Equity

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Charter Equity from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Broadcom to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $310.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.02.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $275.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total transaction of $4,772,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,879,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,500,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

