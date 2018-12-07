Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $300.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.16.

AVGO opened at $227.24 on Monday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $275.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 48.95%.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $4,578,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.0% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

