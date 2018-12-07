Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.54

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $27.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,810 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 10.03% of Broadwind Energy worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

