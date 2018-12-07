Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $8.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 212,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,433. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,820,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,953,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,878,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,430,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.