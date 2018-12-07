Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.95 Million

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to post $138.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.90 million and the lowest is $130.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $485.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.76 million to $492.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $630.30 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $638.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Cowen assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of ARLO opened at $8.95 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,087,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,173,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,324,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply