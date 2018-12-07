Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.95 Million

Brokerages expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to post $138.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.90 million and the lowest is $130.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $485.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.76 million to $492.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $630.30 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $638.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Cowen assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of ARLO opened at $8.95 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,087,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,173,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,324,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

