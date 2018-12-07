Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Corp (FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to announce $86.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.02 million to $86.80 million. FB Financial reported sales of $86.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $343.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.65 million to $344.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $372.82 million, with estimates ranging from $370.40 million to $375.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $87.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million.

FBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Stephens cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FB Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,530. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 239,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

