Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.06 Million

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2018

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will post $89.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.25 million and the highest is $105.88 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $90.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $334.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.67 million to $355.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $330.97 million, with estimates ranging from $299.99 million to $390.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

GMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.404 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.17%.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

