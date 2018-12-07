Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $10.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,499,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,010. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,122,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,373,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,096,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,749,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,812,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.