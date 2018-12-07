Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce $446.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.00 million and the lowest is $445.20 million. Rollins reported sales of $414.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Rollins’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rollins by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 325,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rollins by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.31. Rollins has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $64.42.

Shares of Rollins are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, December 11th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 10th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

