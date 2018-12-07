Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Ryder System posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

In other Ryder System news, Director David G. Nord bought 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,387.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $705,516.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 619,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after buying an additional 138,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,889,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,802,000 after buying an additional 102,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ryder System by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,365,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,119,000 after buying an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

R traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,355. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

