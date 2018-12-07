Brokerages Anticipate Verso Corp (VRS) to Post $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.04. Verso reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.15 million. Verso had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.61%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Verso from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verso to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Allen James Campbell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verso by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,478,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,434,000 after buying an additional 469,946 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,292,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verso by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 344,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after buying an additional 339,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verso by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 367,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 299,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 19,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.12. Verso has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.