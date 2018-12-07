Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc (APTX) to Post ($0.50) Earnings Per Share

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $34.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aptinyx an industry rank of 70 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $32.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 233,717 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Aptinyx by 27.2% in the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,754,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 374,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.