Brokerages Expect Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

