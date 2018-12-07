Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc (BAND) PT at $45.67

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $44.49. 6,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,971. The company has a market cap of $853.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $1,581,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

