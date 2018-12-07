Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) PT at $8.28

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

CG traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$5.70. 349,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,844. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$338.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.529999980186917 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

