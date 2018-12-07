Brokerages Set Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Target Price at $5.02

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNR shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. KLR Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth $256,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Denbury Resources by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,799,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Denbury Resources by 294.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.23. 12,105,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,398,170. Denbury Resources has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

