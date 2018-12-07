Brokerages Set Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Target Price at $30.75

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 398.9% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPRX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 279,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,922. The firm has a market cap of $451.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.34. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.52% and a negative net margin of 221.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.