Brokerages Set Ingevity Corp (NGVT) PT at $104.00

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,755. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $106.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 47.45%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.50 million. Research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,125,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 362,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,448.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 147,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 138,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 39.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

