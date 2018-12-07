Brokerages Set Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Price Target at $67.23

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 1,117,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,269. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1,113.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $171,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

