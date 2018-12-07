Brokerages Set Sanofi SA (SNY) Target Price at $49.50

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.77. 19,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,876. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

