Brokers Issue Forecasts for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Brill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 3.65. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 935.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

