Brokers Offer Predictions for Aptiv PLC’s Q1 2019 Earnings (APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a report issued on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $103.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,209,000 after acquiring an additional 360,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,955,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,974,000 after acquiring an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,434,000 after acquiring an additional 638,972 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,824,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,768,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $366,520,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

