Brokers Offer Predictions for ELEKTA AB/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (EKTAY)

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ELEKTA AB/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get ELEKTA AB/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EKTAY. UBS Group raised shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

ELEKTA AB/ADR stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.43.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.