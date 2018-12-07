Brokers Set Expectations for Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million.

HDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

HDSN stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 828,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 79,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

