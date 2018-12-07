Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,591,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,688,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,765,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 750,573 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 873,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 723,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,824,000 after acquiring an additional 610,726 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $57,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on Brown & Brown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.82 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/brown-brown-inc-bro-position-lifted-by-mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc.html.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.