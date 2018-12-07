BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) Holdings Raised by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BSB Bancorp were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BSB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLMT opened at $31.82 on Friday. BSB Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.56.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut BSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/bsb-bancorp-inc-blmt-holdings-raised-by-bridgeway-capital-management-inc.html.

About BSB Bancorp

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT).

Receive News & Ratings for BSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.