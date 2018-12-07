BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,706 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.08 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

