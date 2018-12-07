Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 132,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,141,000. Darrell & King LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40,068 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

JPM stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $368.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

