Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Position Boosted by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301,269 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 26.4% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $68,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,869,000 after purchasing an additional 585,206 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 511.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,828,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 287,309 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,711,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 364,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 394,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $2,707,935.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.70. 11,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,052. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Builders FirstSource from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

