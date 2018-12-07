Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,966 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,008,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after buying an additional 502,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COG stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

