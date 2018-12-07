Cae Inc (CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

TSE:CAE traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 544,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,501. CAE has a 1-year low of C$21.12 and a 1-year high of C$28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

In other CAE news, insider Nick Leontidis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.53 per share, with a total value of C$265,300.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

