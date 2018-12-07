Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.99. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 153232 shares trading hands.

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 144,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 196.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 50.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $493,000.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

