Canada Goose (GOOS) Shares Gap Down to $62.61

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.57, but opened at $62.61. Canada Goose shares last traded at $60.94, with a volume of 813055 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.99 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

