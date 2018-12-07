Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.05 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (O)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1,326.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,994 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 192,039 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

NYSE O opened at $66.21 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-has-9-05-million-position-in-realty-income-corp-o.html.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.