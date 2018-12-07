Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 62,000 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,991,000 after purchasing an additional 782,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,989,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 51,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,387,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 27.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 182,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $91,058.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,804 shares of company stock worth $3,532,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $60.02 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 181.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

