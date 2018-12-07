Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Director Buys C$127,140.00 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Barry Lee Zubrow acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,140.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$107.94 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$106.70 and a one year high of C$125.21.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$132.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Director Buys C$127,140.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm-director-buys-c127140-00-in-stock.html.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.