Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Pacific is being aided by the upbeat freight scenario as bulk of its revenues are derived from this source. Freight revenues have increased 10.2% year over year in the first nine months of 2018. Strong freight revenues are expected to boost top line results in the final quarter of 2018 as well. Additionally, the company's efforts to reward shareholders thorugh dividends and share buybacks are impressive. We are also encouraged by the agreements reached by the company this year with various labor groups. On the flip side, high operating expenses have been hurting the company for quite some time and expected to dent bottom-line growth in the final quarter as well. The company's high debt levels add to the woes. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $166.36 and a 1 year high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,693,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,823,000 after acquiring an additional 348,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,728 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,327,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55,083 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,792,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,678,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,771,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

