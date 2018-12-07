Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give AnaptysBio (ANAB) a $140.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 target price on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $147.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.09.

ANAB opened at $71.59 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,669,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AnaptysBio by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in AnaptysBio by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

