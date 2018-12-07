Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Kindred Biosciences (KIN) a $25.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.35.

KIN stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Raymond Townsend sold 3,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,469.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,522.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,560 over the last ninety days. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 764.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

