Capita PLC (CPI) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis Purchases 162 Shares of Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £173.34 ($226.50).

Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 136 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £172.72 ($225.69).

On Thursday, October 4th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 125 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £170 ($222.14).

CPI stock opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.39) on Friday. Capita PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 149.25 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 721 ($9.42).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPI shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capita to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Capita from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 174.21 ($2.28).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

