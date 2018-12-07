Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 15.4% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $50,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $147.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $173.39.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/capital-directions-investment-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.