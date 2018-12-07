Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $258,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $43.29 on Friday. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.39.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $366,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $1,610,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,898 in the last three months. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/capital-fund-management-s-a-buys-new-holdings-in-trinet-group-inc-tnet.html.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.