Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $208,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,019.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

