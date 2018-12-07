Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $230,000 in Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) Stock

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 167,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 7.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,472,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 84.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 59,344 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 4.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,068,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,537,000 after buying an additional 50,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Encore Wire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $991.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.86 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

