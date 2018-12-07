Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 4,200 Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,556,000 after purchasing an additional 204,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 554,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 659,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 119,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plantronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of PLT opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.03. Plantronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $483.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Plantronics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $281,020.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,960.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $207,722.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,093.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $492,419 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

